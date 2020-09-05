So far, Inner Mongolia has been a peaceful corner of the People’s Republic of China. Beijing’s new language policy could put an end to peace. The ideologues smell “separatism”.

D.he northeast China city of Chifeng issued an ultimatum to all municipal employees on Friday: If their children did not show up at school by four in the afternoon, the parents would be suspended from their work and subject to an investigation by the dreaded Disciplinary Commission. This is just one of the many punitive measures the Inner Mongolia authorities are currently taking against a wave of protests.

Thousands of Mongolian parents and students took to the streets in the past few days against a new language policy and boycotted the start of the school year. The reason: The Mongolian language is to play a smaller role in school lessons in the future.