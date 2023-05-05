Voters in the Region of Murcia live not only from PP, PSOE, Vox, Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde and Ciudadanos. Up to 15 candidacies are presented to the regional elections on May 28. Small parties that, although they have fewer resources and visibility than the big political forces, also have their proposals to improve the lives of Murcia.

Within the 15 lists that attend the elections to the Regional Assembly, three groups could be established. In the first place, there would be the aforementioned state parties, to which Más Región-Verdes Equo could be added, those that a priori have the most options to win a seat. Then there would be more regional or local options, such as Por Mi Región, MC Regional and the Partido Cantonal de Cartagena. And on the other hand, there would be newly created or exotic parties, such as Valores, Tercera Edad en Acción, Murcia Libre, Falange Española de las JONS, the Animalist Party with the Environment (PACMA) or the Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain ( PCPE). The report focuses on three of these last candidacies. With the rest it was impossible to contact.

Murcia Libre (ML) is the heir to Democracia Plural, a formation that was already presented in 2019, achieving 407 votes. His head of list to the Assembly is Francisco Miguel Muñoz Garre, a resident of Alquerías. «Now we are an autonomous party, whose program has several pillars. First of all, we want a legal reform so that not complying with the electoral programs is penalized. The citizen is sacred and cannot be deceived. In addition, we want the big decisions of the Community and the city councils to be submitted to the scrutiny of the citizens beforehand, “says Muñoz Garre, who is also committed to” reducing the size of the autonomous Administration by 30%, because there are too many political positions.

Francisco Miguel Muñoz Garre, regional candidate for Murcia Libre.



ML presents candidacies to the Community, the Murcia City Council and the Totana City Council, where it has an important representation of the Latino community. Among other proposals, the creation of a suburban railway network in the area of ​​the Mar Menor stands out, “a natural jewel that if it were in another autonomous community it would be a paradise but here it is an ecological disaster.”

On behalf of Securities, the candidate is Alfonso Galdón, who was president of the Family Forum. They are presented to the Assembly and to the municipalities of Murcia, Totana, Puerto Lumbreras and Lorca. In the latter case, with a large number of Ecuadorian citizens in its ranks, “since we believe in Hispanicity.”

Values ​​proposals have to do with the defense of life and family. «We have to move forward with the Family Law, in the drawer for 6 years; renew the maternity support law, since the one in force dates from 2009; legally review some articles of the LGTBI Equality Law.

Some Valores approaches are very similar to those of Vox, especially in the vision of the Mar Menor. “Agriculture is being criminalized when it is not the main problem of the Mar Menor,” says Galdón, who also points to urban discharges. However, he clarifies the candidate that his party “would never open the golas”, as proposed by José Ángel Antelo, whom the leader of Valores tried to contest for the presidency of Vox in the Region in September 2020.



Alfonso Galdón, candidate for Community Values.



«We are not a racist or militaristic party like Vox, nor do we intend to replace the PP. We defend life, family and educational freedom. Vox has become the party of the pissed off of the PP, who try to occupy in Vox the places that they are not allowed to occupy in the PP, “adds Alfonso Galdón, who believes that his former party” does politics from the guts.

For his part, Domingo Díaz, a 63-year-old bank retiree, leads the candidacy of Tercera Edad en Acción, which four years ago also presented a regional list and obtained nearly 500 votes. In addition to the Community, Tercera Edad en Acción presents a candidacy to the consistories of Murcia, Alcantarilla and San Pedro del Pinatar. Not all are pensioners, since the number one in Murcia is 36 years old.

Its main proposal is the creation in the Region of Murcia of the figure of the Defender of the Elderly, since it considers that the group of advanced age “suffers a situation of vulnerability at this time in which technologies predominate in sectors such as banking and in attention to the citizen by public administrations”.

Díaz also advocates for a change in the model in the management of nursing homes, so that what happened in these social and health centers during the Covid-19 pandemic does not happen again. “We had been warning about the problems that the residences had for many years and they finally collapsed in 2020,” says the candidate.