Deputy and former director of the agency says he did not pass on confidential information to the Bolsonaro family

The federal deputy and former director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ) said this Friday (2.Feb.2024) that he believes that part of the agency's employees worked for a “parallel Abin”.

“I believe that the use [da Abin], the vast majority, almost all, may have been for intelligence work. Correct. It has good intelligence officers. But I believe that a minority may have distorted [os trabalhos da agência]“, stated in an interview with the portal Metropolises.

Ramagem said he did not make any request for illegal research with the spy software First Mile. He also declared that he did not pass on confidential information to the former president's family Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The deputy is being investigated by the PF (Federal Police) for an alleged illegal espionage scheme within Abin. The Rio councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), Bolsonaro's son, was also the target of search and seizure requests from the corporation.

The investigation finds out whether a type of “Paralela Abin” monitored public authorities without judicial authorization for their own benefit.

For Ramagem, his involvement in the issue is a consequence of a “probative fishing” of the PF. The practice would involve random searches in order to “to fish” evidence that could give rise to new investigations

The deputy mentioned the case of former Abin Operations director Paulo Fortunato, dismissed in October 2023 after suspected irregular monitoring of cell phones via the agency's GPS.

“It was in this server's house that US$170,000, almost R$1 million, was found. So, I, who did all the investigation and led to his dismissal, can I have illicit activities there? Why am I now being investigated? This is the absurdity of persecution. This is the absurdity that we see in probationary fishing”, he said.