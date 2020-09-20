Highlights: Dissatisfied member of YSR Congress, Raghuram Krishna Raju raised big questions in Lok Sabha

Changes are being made in the rules regarding Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh: Raghuram Krishna Raju

Become a Religious Commission or Hindu Commission like Christian Commission or Muslim Commission: Raju

New Delhi

K Raghuram Krishna Raju, a disgruntled member of the YSR Congress in the Lok Sabha, has alleged that changes are being made in the rules regarding Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh and demanded the formation of a religious commission to address the issue. Raising the subject in Zero Hour on Saturday, Raju said that ‘Constructive Destruction’ is going on in relation to Hindu temples at present in Andhra Pradesh.

Raju said that there should be a Religious Commission or Hindu Commission like Christian Commission or Muslim Commission to look into this subject. Raju, seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard, said that only a Karmayogi can see this issue. He said, “Otherwise atrocities are happening in our state.” He alleged that Hindus are the majority in the state, but we are being treated as a minority.



Raju made big allegations

Raju alleged that the famous temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near Tirupati is attempting to change centuries-old rules for one person only. It is understood that his indirect gesture was towards the statement of YV Subba Reddy, President of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy need not sign the mandatory manifesto expressing his faith in Lord Venkateswara during the temple visit. As per the rule, a non-Hindu visiting the temple is required to sign the declaration.