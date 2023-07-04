Minorities | They try to turn gays into straights at the camp right after Pride – “It looks creepy”

The person responsible for the citizens’ initiative sees the organization of the Summer Weeks as proof that public pressure will not be enough to stop the activity.

on Monday The Summer Week event of the organization Elävät vedet started in the Kajaani region. It is a five-day camp which, according to the organization, is “especially suitable for those who have challenges in their relationships, in the emotional or sexual area”.

Living Waters describes itself as a “non-denominational Christian service organization” and was formerly known as Aslan. The organization made headlines in 2012, when HS infiltrated to the consolidation camp organized by it.

The camp organized in 2012 was also called Summer Week.

“According to Aslan, homosexuality is a disorder of psychosocial development,” wrote a journalist who attended the camp at the time.

The organization, which operates under a new name, will still use the same rhetoric in 2023. It states in its announcement: “We recommend visiting Kesäviiko more than once, because the integration process usually takes a long time.”

The organization says that its courses take into account, for example, those whose problems are related to same-sex attraction or sexual abuse or sex addiction.

Destruction treatments the person in charge of the Rikkomaton citizens’ initiative, which promotes prohibition Julia Peltonen sees the organization of the Summer Weeks as an indication that public pressure will not be enough to stop the activity.

“These so-called treatments are carried out until it is intervened from outside by the government directly through legislation. Even though, for example, based on the signatories of the citizens’ initiative, “treatments” are supported only in very small circles, they are still implemented,” states Peltonen.

Peltonen sees the timing of the camp as unsurprising, because Pride, which celebrates and defends the human rights of sexual and gender minorities was celebrated the previous week spectacularly.

“Just after the biggest party of the minorities, the very next week we start to consolidate”.

European according to a report published by the rainbow organization ILGA-Europe in February, last year was the most violent in Europe against sexual and gender minorities in more than 10 years. In Finland, for example, towards the customers of the Mixei restaurant in Tampere has been attacked multiple times.

“Violence is on the rise. When you remember how eggs have been thrown in front of Mixei and people have been attacked, Kesäviikkot’s activities seem ridiculous,” says Peltonen.

The Finnish Psychiatric Association and the Psykologiliitto have previously strongly condemned consolidation treatments, describing them in their statements as ineffective and harmful.

According to Peltonen, there can be numerous negative consequences:

“Often it is, for example, reactions to stress syndromes such as ptsd, states of fear and anxiety, or self-loathing and self-destruction. Especially if a person has to fade a part of himself and so to speak ‘successfully becomes whole’, the consequences can be serious. Then we exclude such a large part of ourselves”.

For debridement treatments exposure is harmful to mental health and can leave long-lasting scars, he states Association for the Support of Victims of Religions in its announcement. The organization also questions the voluntariness of participating in rehabilitation treatments.

Peltonen also names numerous means of pressure, which are used to try to get people into the scope of rehabilitation treatments.

“In conservative circles, avoidance and exclusion from the community is one of the ways. Otherwise, in the case of adults, means of pressure can be, for example, cutting off financial or emotional support”.

In the community, it is also possible to communicate in general that who you are and what you do is wrong.

“When a person has been brought up in a conservative faith from a young age, it has a big impact even if it is said that integrity is a way to avoid hell,” explains Peltonen.

In addition, for example, attacks like the one seen in front of Tampere’s rainbow nightclub can also be used as a means of pressure.

“You can say to younger or vulnerable people that look, this kind of thing is happening and it’s getting worse all the time. At some point you can get a turd on the street,” Peltonen describes.

Living waters emphasizes God, love of neighbor and “dealing with life’s pain points” in its communication.

“Those who offer treatments often try to wrap their activities in some kind of cloak of love. Really, love couldn’t be further from the treatments,” Peltonen commented.