Minorities The Vatican does not want anti-homophobia law to move forward in Italy

The Vatican feels that Catholic freedom of religion and speech is under threat.

Vatican has formally objected to an Italian bill against homophobia, the AFP news agency said. The objection is unprecedented.

The law has also been called the Zan Law for the country’s MP Alessandro Zanin by. Zan has supported sexual and gender minority activism and has been a major supporter of the bill.

The bill is currently being debated in the Italian Parliament. The proposal seeks to penalize cases of discrimination and incitement against sexual and gender minorities and people with disabilities.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Seran The Vatican based its formal objection on the fact that the bill violated the agreement between Italy and the Vatican Holy See.

“This is an unprecedented act in the history of these two states – or at least there are no precedents,” the newspaper said.

The letter brought to the Italian Embassy in the Vatican Pope Francis Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

The letter says the Zan law would violate the interstate agreement by restricting Catholic freedom of religion and expression.

This is because Catholic schools would not be given the freedom not to participate in the recently established Anti-Gay and Transphobia Day.

The letter also expressed concern that Catholics might face legal action in the future to express their views on LGBT issues.

The acronym Lgbt is used for sexual and gender minorities.

Italian newspaper pointed out that, although the Pope and the supreme administration of the Catholic Church have never before made a similar remark against the Italian bill, under the agreement they are entitled to do so.

The Foreign Ministry of both states did not respond to interview requests from the Italian newspaper.

The Zan law was passed in the lower house of parliament in November, but its final adoption is still a long way off, as the bill has received strong opposition from the right-wing parties in the upper house of parliament.

The Vatican announcement will happen the same week as the Rome pride parade, which will be held next weekend.