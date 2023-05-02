Minorities | The Ugandan parliament passed the world’s harshest gay law, the death penalty remained

The bill had been sent back to Uganda’s parliament after the president had asked to re-examine some of the law’s points.

Ugandan on Tuesday, the parliament approved the law against sexual and gender minorities, called the harshest in the world.

The bill moved back to the parliament after the country’s president Yoweri Museveni had asked Parliament to reconsider some points in the original motion.

However, the bill passed on Tuesday contains most of the harshest provisions of the law originally passed in March, such as long prison sentences and the death penalty.

Among others, the United States, the European Union, the UN and numerous human rights organizations have condemned Uganda’s plans and demanded that the country back down from its legislation.

“We have a protective culture. The Western world is not going to rule Uganda”, Speaker of the Parliament You give Anita Among said Tuesday after the vote, according to news agency AFP.

President returned the bill to parliament in late April. The reason was stated the wish to steepen the bill even more so. According to the news agency AFP and Reuters, however, Museveni had also asked for mitigations in the presentation as a result of the backlash from Western countries.

Among other things, the section was now removed from the bill, according to which simply defining oneself as homosexual would be punishable. However, according to the new proposal, “participation” in homosexuality is a crime that can be sentenced to life imprisonment.

On the other hand, “gross homosexuality”, such as having sex while HIV-positive, can be sentenced to the death penalty.

The president had asked the parliament to remove from the law the very clause according to which “gross homosexuality” would be sentenced to death. However, Parliament rejected the President’s request, so the death penalty remained in law.

In addition, the law allows, among other things, a 20-year prison sentence for “promoting homosexuality”, which has been considered to potentially criminalize the defense of minority rights as well.

The law is transferred then again back to President Museveni, who can either sign the law or return it to parliament again.

Museveni, known as a vocal opponent of minority rights, has announced that he will sign the law as long as certain changes are made to it. He has previously demanded, for example, the addition of actions aimed at the “integration” of homosexuals into the law.

If Museveni returns the bill to parliament for the third time, parliament can override the president’s veto with a two-thirds majority and force the law through.

in Uganda “homosexual acts” are already illegal. In 2009, the country passed a bill widely criticized around the world, on the basis of which sex with a member of the same sex could be sentenced to death.

However, when the law was finally implemented in 2014, the death penalty was changed to life.