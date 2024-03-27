Minorities | The elections of the Sámi assemblies were found to be illegal – The chairman of the assemblies demands a change in the law

According to the opinion of Pirita Näkkäläjärvi, the chairman of the Sámi assemblies, correcting the Sámi assembly law would solve the problems that have arisen now.

“The situation is extremely unclear and torn. The most important thing is to find a solution to the situation that has been going on for a long time, because this kind of open wound can no longer continue”, says the chairman of the Sámi assemblies Pirita Näkkäläjärvi.

The Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) said on Wednesday ordered the autumn 2023 Sámi regional elections to be renewed, because in its opinion the elections were held in an illegal manner.

The illegality is due to the fact that 72 people were missing from the electoral roll. The election board of the Sámi assemblies did not accept a number of people, even though the Supreme Court had previously ordered them to the list.

The police said In the beginning of March suspecting the members of the Sámi Assembly Election Board of discrimination and breach of duty.

The Sámi District Court Act the renovation has been in progress for a long time. The government brought the failed bill to parliament this year in February.

At the heart of Väännö is a dispute over who gets on the electoral roll and gets to vote in Sámi assemblies. The dispute is significant, because the right to vote in the Sámi district elections is often equated with being Sámi. According to the view of the Sámi assemblies, the government has defined as Sámi people in the 1995 law that the Sámi community does not recognize as Sámi.

In the current law, a descendant of a person who is marked as a fell, forest or fisherman Lappan in an old land, tax collection or life register has entered the electoral roll.

The Sámi Assembly has proposed the section to be deleted. The justification is that the Sami should have the right to define who belongs to the nation.

According to Näkkäläjärvi, the proposal has broad support among the Sámi.

Finland has also received international comments about its current model from, for example, the UN Human Rights Committee.

Näkkäläjärvi is optimistic about the progress of the case. The Sámi assembly has met dozens of MPs across party lines and, according to him, the state of will has been focused on solutions.

of the Sámi assembly the board had a meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning, where they immediately started discussing the decision of the Supreme Court and planning further measures.

“We have received three yearbook decisions, which we now need to familiarize ourselves with carefully. There is a lot of legal analysis and technical details in the decisions,” says Näkkäläjärvi.

The board of the Sámi assemblies is discussing, among other things, what kind of schedule the KHO requires the organization of replacement elections.

Näkkäläjärvi stresses that in addition to the extra work that has developed from the node, it is necessary to ensure the continuation of the daily activities of the councils.

“Of course the situation is serious. At the same time, it is very important that the Sámi assemblies' work for all three Sámi languages ​​and culture continues.”