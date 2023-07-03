Minorities | The Christian association that organizes gay “reconciliation camps” continues to operate under a new name – Trying to turn gays into straights

The Finnish Psychological Association considers the activity called “remedial therapy” to be harmful and cause suffering. The Association for the Support of Victims of Religions, on the other hand, questions their voluntariness.

Gay The Christian organization that became known ten years ago as the “reintegration camp” continues its activities under a new name.

Today, the organization that goes by the name Living Waters was formerly known as Aslan ry. Aslan made headlines in 2012, when a Helsingin Sanomat reporter infiltrated the organization’s summer camp and wrote about it the thing. In the story, the journalist describes, among other things, how they tried to pray away his gayness.

The name of the organization has changed, but its front image has remained the same. In 2012, served as the organization’s national coordinator Andrew Chambers is currently the chairman of the organization. Also his wife Circus Chambers is actively involved in the operation.

This week, the organization has a five-day event in Kajaani called Kesäviikko, which, according to the organization, is especially suitable for those who have “challenges in their relationships, in the emotional or sexual area”.

The so-called consolidation camp organized in 2012 was also invited For a summer week.

The organization says that its courses take into account, for example, those whose problems are related to same-sex attraction or sexual abuse or sex addiction.

The Chambers tell STT that the event includes daily Bible teaching, small groups and praise. According to them, those who apply for the courses often have problems in marriage or other relationships and experience anxiety or depression.

“The purpose of the event is to offer people support in these matters and improve their well-being,” says Andrew Chambers.

“Remedial treatments” were also opposed at the weekend’s Pride event.

The living the predecessor of the waters, or Aslan, was founded in the early 1990s and was registered as an association in 1993. In May, Hufvudstadsbladet interviewed one of Aslan’s founders, who now works as a volunteer at Uskonton uhrien tuki UUT ry.

“The logic was that homosexuality is a form of brokenness, and the promise was that we can heal from this brokenness and become heterosexual,” he told HBL of Aslan’s activities.

In November 2013, Aslan’s name was changed Suomen Elävät Veted ry. The name was changed partly because they wanted to expand the organization’s activities, the Chambers say. In the beginning, Aslan was an association mainly for those people who experienced attraction to the same sex. Part of the reason for the name change was that with the HS article the organization got a lot of bad reputation, “bad press”, as Andrew Chambers puts it.

The organization has brought a “recovery” program to Finland called Living waters. The program was developed by an American in the 1980s Andrew Comiskey, who is known as one of the leading figures of the so-called ex-gay movement. The movement encourages people to refrain from homosexual relationships and enter into heterosexual relationships.

In his blog posts, Comiskey has, among other things, referred to people belonging to sexual and gender minorities “sexually broken” and says “that false identities are only symptoms of a much greater evil”.

Corporate the name is a direct translation of Comiskey’s Living waters program, but Andrew Chambers says that the organization no longer uses the program created by Comiskey for its events.

But has the organization’s activities changed since the news published by HS a decade ago, and if so, how?

Chambers mentions as practical changes, among other things, that the courses are shorter than before, the organization now has written material and the support groups have clearer curricula.

Living waters organizes a camp in Kajaani this week.

“One change is also the kind of people who participate in our events. Today they are mainly heterosexual people, many are married. The majority are no longer those’ who have same-sex feelings.

The Chambers checked the story’s citations before publication. In their e-mailed comments, they said that the organization does not use the terms homosexual and heterosexual, but they prefer to use the “biblical terms man and woman.” The words are not synonyms, i.e. they do not mean the same thing.

In the phone interview, however, they used the English word “homosexual”, which can be translated as homosexual or homosexual.

The organization denies that it practices or offers so-called integration therapy or integration treatments.

“None of the people who say that our events seek to integrate have attended our courses. We don’t offer therapy, but support and an opportunity to think about these issues,” says Andrew Chambers.

“The word integration sounds like something that happens from the outside. We prefer the word integration. Integration can happen in a good atmosphere,” adds Sirkku Chambers.

All those participating in the courses are over 18 years old and come to them voluntarily, the organization says, and no one is forced to do anything.

Personally, however, Andrew Chambers believes that gays can “turn” straight if they want to.

“Yes, I believe that there are individuals in the world and in Finland who can actually change. But I don’t think everyone can.”

According to Andrew Chambers, organizing events like Summer Week is important because there is hardly any support for people who want to get rid of, for example, their feelings towards the same sex.

“It’s good to offer them a place to talk about their own difficult experiences. Personally, I found control over my own emotions through the Living waters program. In my case, the intense desire for the same sex has decreased.”

Religions victim support UUT ry does not buy the claim that the events are voluntary. Executive director of the association Joni Valkila says that the problem is that the people participating in the events often come from environments where there is a strong judgmental attitude towards, for example, homosexuality and transgenderism.

Then, according to Valkila, it is questionable how voluntary participation in courses and camps actually is. He says that in Finland there are still several communities that try to control people’s behavior, opinions and even thoughts strictly by means of social pressure.

“Their community or family may have influenced them to feel that something is seriously wrong with them. If a person wants to become whole, so to speak, to what extent does he voluntarily want it, if he has experienced strong pressure, coercion and coercion from his community?

In 2021, the Finnish Psychiatric Association and the Finnish Psychological Association have also strongly condemned so-called integration therapies and other integration treatments.

“Sexual orientation or gender identity cannot be changed with “treatment”. Exposure to disintegration therapies is harmful to mental health and causes suffering”, states the Association of Psychiatrists in his statement.

According to the association, integration therapies are based on the outdated idea that, for example, homosexuality can be changed or “cured” in some way.

“In Finnish health care, there still seems to be a perception that attitudes towards sexual and gender minorities and reintegration are somehow a matter of opinion and that ‘reintegration’ is accepted if the patient himself wishes for it,” the statement says.

Association of Psychologists by it is very harmful from the point of view of psychology that religious or other communities acting in a position of authority offer reintegration treatments to individuals belonging to sexual and gender minorities, because due to the power structure, reintegration treatment can appear from the individual’s point of view as a viable option or the only possible option.

Aslan ry’s integration evening at the Free Church of Jyväskylä in September 2011.

Valkila describes the situation as violent and so serious that society should intervene by at least banning so-called rehabilitation treatments aimed at minors.

The association is worthwhile Inviolable citizens’ initiative, whose goal is to ban consolidating treatments. The citizen’s initiative collected 50,000 signatures at the beginning of June and will therefore proceed to the parliament’s consideration.

Valkila says that when faith communities condemn sexual and gender minorities, they create an environment that enables violence.

“Even if they themselves did not physically kick representatives of sexual and gender minorities, some others did. Religious communities are creating views that there is something really badly wrong with these people.”

According to Valkila, discrimination faced by sexual and gender minorities in faith communities is a “slightly special” form of discrimination.

“There are usually no such teachings in faith communities that there is something seriously wrong with some group of people. For example, you don’t talk about ethnic groups in this way and invoke freedom of religion. If you changed the word homosexual to Somali, you would see the absurdity of the matter: no one could say that we have the right and freedom of religion to judge Somalis.”

Last during the government’s term, the citizens’ initiative -Born Healthy was discussed, the goal of which was also to ban reintegration treatments. Some of the same people are behind the Born Intact and Rikkomaton citizen initiatives.

In connection with the initiative, Chambers’ organization gave a statement about its activities to the social and health committee.

“The organization offers support to everyone who, based on their own free will, decides to enter into a traditional marriage and start a traditional family, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. According to our experience, the vast majority of Finns want this. However, we recognize that there is a sexual minority who may not want this. So our solution is that individuals would be offered the freedom to choose the type of support they need”, in the statement it is said.

Published by the European rainbow organization ILGA-Europe in February the report according to last year was the most violent against sexual and gender minorities in Europe in a decade.

How do the Chambers see offering courses like this in an atmosphere of threats and violence against minorities?

“I don’t want to downplay violence, but it’s really not a big problem, and it hasn’t spread widely in Finland. Our organization has nothing to do with violence or threats. We condemn violence against gender minorities,” says Andrew Chambers.