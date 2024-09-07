Minorities | Swedish male ice hockey player was fired because he wanted to look like a woman – now poses in a dress in Aftonbladet

Minorities|Kevin Lindskoug opened up about his colorful life in a Swedish magazine.

Southern Sweden Grew up in Skoon Kevin Lindskoug32, has played for ten years as a professional in several countries. In the 2015–16 season, he was Björklöven’s number one coach, but since then the employer has mainly been found abroad. Lindskoug has played in Belarus, Poland, Italy and most recently in Scotland.

The career ended last winter, when the Swede, who played in the Glasgow Clan team, gave a doping sample that contained cocaine. Lindskoug says he used cocaine to combat depression and emotional nausea. Aftonbladet published an extensive interview on Saturday, in which the goalkeeper talks about his career, life abroad, cocaine and his gender identity.

Lindskoug reveals that he is a transvestite and wants to dress as a woman. The tendency appeared early on.

“I was very emotional as a child and I didn’t fit into the macho culture of hockey. But when I came to Björklöven at the age of 22, I adapted to the situation”, Lindskoug says in Aftonbladet.

He has had a female friend for most of his adulthood and is not homosexual. But gradually I became interested in dressing up in women’s clothes and make-up. Lindskoug started painting her nails in Belarus in the 2016–17 season and looked on the computer for tips on feminine dressing and makeup.

“I wanted to look like a beautiful woman, but I didn’t want artificial breasts, because then I wouldn’t have been myself anymore.”

In the pictures of Aftonbladet’s story, Lindskoug poses in a dress and skates at the rink.

In the summer of 2023 Lindskoug dared to walk around the city in a woman’s outfit. In the same fall, she attended a Halloween party in Poland dressed as a woman. The management of the Polish club Podhale found out about it and canceled the Swedish contract.

It was a blow to the player’s mental health. He started using drugs to ease his emotional pain. A new club was found in Scotland, where the use of cocaine continued. According to the interview, Lindskoug was certainly not the only hockey player who sought relief from drugs.

After returning In Sweden, Lindskoug had got rid of cocaine and was ready to help young hockey players. Lindskoug managed to work as a junior coach for a while, but last week the Swedish Anti-Doping Commission banned him for four years. So it’s not just a matter of a ban, but a punishment that prevents all activity in sports.