Minorities | Saturday’s Helsinki Pride parade is expected to be bigger than ever before

On Saturday The Pride parade organized in Helsinki is expected to gather a huge number of participants again.

The Helsinki Pride community, which organizes the event, says on its website that the number of participants in the parade is expected to be higher this year than ever before. Last year, almost 100,000 people participated in the event.

The procession leaves from Senatintor at 12 o’clock. It heads to Kaivopuisto, where the event’s official park party will be held. You can also join the procession from anywhere along the procession route.

According to the organizing body, the Helsinki Pride parade is a happy, colorful and loud expression of opinion in favor of equality and diversity.

The event supports, among other things, the rights of people belonging to sexual and gender minorities.

Procession affects the traffic arrangements in the central area of ​​Helsinki, says the police.

Other traffic will be cut off for the duration of the procession on the route from Senate Square to Kaivopuisto. The procession is especially effective around Senatintorti, Mannerheimintie and on the way from Esplanadi to Kaivopuisto.

In addition, aviation is restricted in Kaivopuisto from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restriction also applies to drones.

The police say they will ensure public order and safety during the procession and the park party.