Minorities Politicians in Kirkkonummi decided to illuminate the water tower of the municipal center in the colors of the rainbow every year

According to the author of the council initiative, the lighting of the water tower signals the consideration of sexual and gender minorities in the municipality’s activities.

Kirkkonummi municipal politicians decided on monday that the water tower of the municipal center will in future be lit in rainbow colors every year on the first saturday of september.

Municipal Council behind the decision was the regional and municipal councilor Markus Myllyniemen (green).

The aim of the council initiative is to serve as a symbolic example of better consideration of sexual and gender minorities (LGBTI) in municipal activities.

Many Finnish municipalities flag every year, for example in connection with Pride events, to take into account the rights of LGBTI minorities.

“We have an architecturally magnificent water tower in Kirkkonummi that can be lit with different colors. I wanted us to do something locally unique to celebrate this important celebration, ”Myllyniemi says in a press release.

He tells HS that the original idea was to illuminate the water tower in the summer. However, the lighting power of the water tower would not have been enough for that.

Myllyniemi hopes that a folk festival respecting the rights of LGBT minorities will develop around the lighting, as is the case in many municipalities.

I take the initiative According to the author, the importance of the Pride celebration is further emphasized at a time when the rights of people belonging to gender and sexual minorities are not being realized in some of Finland’s neighboring countries.

“Dignity and the right to be oneself are fundamental human rights that we cannot give up in our liberal Western society.”

During the spring, the new water tower in Kirkkonummi has been illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and on the day of the UN International Day Against Violence against Women, the tower has glowed orange.