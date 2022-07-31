Minorities | Karelian activist Maura Häk’s Tiktok videos are followed by almost 13,000 people – Now she tells what Karelianism is and why some people get angry about it

Karelian Maura Häkki receives numerous hate messages because she corrects misunderstandings about Karelianness on Tiktok.

July at the beginning Maura Häkki22, stood on Kol wearing ruutat, or Karelian folk costume.

“It was quite heavy mentally. It felt like we were circus animals in some zoo as people just stared and took pictures without permission. We also received some interesting comments,” says Häkki.

Kolilla Häkki was filming material for a video project. In it, the Karelian youth get a voice, and Häkki also reads himself into it. He talks about himself as a Karelian, not a Finn.

Häki’s Karelianness is an inheritance from his grandfather, who after the wars ended up in Hyrsylä in present-day Russia in Juuka in North Karelia. Even the late grandfather spoke Livvy Karelian as his mother tongue, but in Juua the family gave up using the language because they were discriminated against. That’s why Häkki didn’t learn the Karelian language at home.

Häkki decided to learn the language as an adult. He went with his father to the courses of the civic college in Karelia. In Häk’s opinion, Karelian was not a very difficult language to learn. The words he learned as a child also quickly began to be remembered by his father, he says.

Nowadays they speak Karelian with each other.

“It’s a reclaimed home language.”

Maura Häkki has tattooed on her wrists the patterns that are typically seen on Karelian mittens. In this way, Häki has mittens in his hand all year round.

Cage is concerned about the fate of the Karelian language and culture.

“A large part of the speakers are older, and the language is not passed on naturally to the younger generations,” he says.

That’s why he makes short videos about Karelia for his almost 13,000 followers on the Tiktok video application. The most viewed video has about half a million views, says Häkki.

Many people who discovered Häki’s videos have praised the informative content, but Häki has also been sent a huge number of hate messages.

“Death threats, exhortations to commit suicide, Karelians to a concentration camp, that I will kill a Karelian,” lists Häkki.

Many also send such messages that Häk should go back to Russia. Häkki was born and raised in Finland, and for him Karelianism is not tied to place, but to language and culture. Where from the logic of the senders of hate mail boils down?

“Many people associate Karelia with the fact that there are only Karelians in Russia, because Finland ceded part of Karelia to Russia after the wars. Many consider Karelian evacuees only Finns and believe in the concept of Karelians as a Finnish tribe,” says Häkki.

“Then when you criticize the Finnish state and bring up oppression, it is perhaps easier for some at that point to say that if you are not satisfied, you can leave here.”

Cage has criticized in his videos, among other things, how Finland has appropriated Karelian poetry in the Kalevala, which has been elevated as a national epic. Elias lönnrot traveled around Finland and Karelia in the 19th century collecting mythical background materials for his work, but the contribution of Karelian culture to the Kalevala is rarely recognized in Finland.

The Kalevala reminds Häkki of the exploitation of Karelian culture and the oppression of Karelian people by the Finns, and therefore he would not want to see the book at all. With oppression, Häkki refers to, among other things, the treatment of evacuees and the fact that even today the Karelian language is not widely recognized as its own language.

“I would like the Kalevala to be left somewhere at the bottom of a shelf or off the shelf in a warehouse to collect dust. But I also know that there are Karelians for whom it can be important.”

It saddens Häkki that Karelians are seen as a certain kind of Finnish national symbol and Karelian culture as part of Finnish culture.

“We feel that there is strong ownership and a right to it, even though it really isn’t.”

This is related to the fact that Finnish national identity was once built on Karelianism, says Häkki. Even today, the slogan “Karelia back” is familiar to many, and according to Häk, Karelianness is being exoticized as it were. At the same time, we are appalled at how badly the evacuees of Karelia and their descendants have been treated after the wars.

When Häkki corrects people’s misconceptions about Karelian and talks about the culture and language in general, he receives nasty comments and hate speech. What causes such a contradiction?

Häkki thinks that the ownership experienced by Finns has an effect here as well.

“There might easily be a defensive reaction when what you’ve grown up with and been taught since school crumbles, as it were.”

“ “It’s pretty busy when you think about the endangeredness of the Karelian language.”

If Häkki could hope for one thing to improve the status of the Karelians, it would be a separate language law for Karelia.

“You should get it now. It’s pretty busy when you think about the endangered nature of the language,” says Häkki.

“With that, it would be possible to guarantee just about anything [kielen] studying at school.”

Nowadays, Karelia is equated in legislation with the so-called immigrant languages, HS told last year. In practice, this means that, for example, a Karelian child who moved from Russia to Finland has a statutory right to learn Karelian at school, but a child born in Finland to a Karelian-speaking family does not have the same statutory right.

With the Language Act, funding would be provided for the development of Karelia and the revival of the language would be accelerated. In Finland, for example, the Sámi languages ​​have their own language law.

Activism despite the negative comments and hate speech, has brought a lot of good things to Häki’s life. He mentions numerous new friends who have been found through social media and the organization Karjalazet Nuoret Suomes. Häkki plans to continue as an activist in the future.

“I don’t want discrimination or hate to stop me from being who I am.”

The cage ties Karelian shoelaces, which go by the name paglat.

Although the confidence to be yourself has grown, there are many things for which the courage is not quite enough, says Häkki. One such act is wearing a national costume in everyday life.

“I haven’t dared to use the whole thing in everyday life. I don’t have that kind of courage yet.”

Häkki often combines parts of the suit, such as a belt, scarf and jewelry, with other clothes.

“I want to aim to try to use them more. The more people come across them, the more awareness will spread, and it will be easier for Karelians even younger than me to use them.”

