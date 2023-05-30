Minorities | In Uganda, a strict law against homosexuality came into force

The country’s president signed a relaxed, but still harsh, version of the law. The law was criticized, for example, by human rights organizations and the administrations of several different states.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni on Monday approved the controversial anti-homosexuality law, which has been fiercely criticized by the United States, the European Union and human rights organizations, among others.

Criticism continued after the law came into force. The decision was recently criticized by, among others, Ugandan activists, leading politicians of several different countries and the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters, for example, reported on the matter.

Ugandan at the request of the president, the parliament softened the bill so that homosexuality itself is not a crime. Instead, homosexual acts remained a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment.

The president would also have liked to remove the mention of the death penalty for those who have repeatedly committed homosexual acts from the bill, but the parliament did not agree to this.

Uganda has not carried out any death penalty for years.

The Ugandan human rights organization HRAPF announced on Monday that it will take the law to the Ugandan Supreme Court. According to the organization, the law is “grossly unconstitutional”.

of the United States president Joe Biden condemned the new law and said the US may impose sanctions on Uganda and will assess the law’s impact on all cooperation with Uganda.

“This shameful act is the latest twist in an alarming continuum of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda,” Biden said in a statement.

The member of the Ugandan Parliament who promoted the new bill I live in Basalirwa said according to AFP that the aid cuts were expected. Basalirwa also said that the Member of Parliament who supported the law Anita Among had already received a notice of US visa revocation.