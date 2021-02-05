A British government adviser wants to leave but is staying. That throws a spotlight on Boris Johnson’s minority policy.

LONDON taz | Samuel Kasumu, a conservative British government adviser responsible for black and ethnic minorities, remains in office for the time being. On Thursday he announced his resignation, but on Friday there was no more talk of it.

Kasumu, whose parents come from Nigeria, had stated in his letter of resignation that the conservative party was “pursuing a policy of division” on minority issues and “the tensions in this regard were almost unbearable”. Although Kasumu’s announcement had no consequences, his behavior allows an interesting and rare look behind the scenes of Boris Johnson’s government.

The trigger for the latest development was a video campaign organized by Kasumu, with which black Britons were calling to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Skepticism about the vaccinations, but also false information among British minorities are currently a major challenge. As a result, almost all black parliamentarians appeared in the video across all parties. Only the member of the government for equality, Kemi Badenoch, shone with absence.

When asked about the black HuffpostYoung journalist, Nadine White, after the reason she was absent, posted White’s emails on Twitter at the end of January by Badenoch, whose parents are also from Nigeria and who are part of the government. She feels White’s questions are “creepy and bizarre”. Then White was bombarded with hate speech.

Lack of empathy

Badenoch refused to apologize, which the British Association of Journalists, among others, had requested. Kasumu had written in his resignation letter that he found the lack of a response from 10 Downing Street “even more worrying than the actual trigger.” “10 Downing Street lacks empathy,” he continued.

In the end, it was allegedly the personal efforts of Minister Nadhim Zahawi that persuaded Kasumu to stay. Zahawi, born in Baghdad in 1967, is one of Johnson’s many cabinet members with a migrant background. Of the taz When asked to comment on Casumu’s non-resignation, a spokesman for 10 Downing Street cited the fact that Johnson’s administration is the most ethnically diverse in UK history.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s cabinet has received a complaint from Labour’s shadow minister for equality, Marsha De Cordova. The black MP believes that Badenoch violated the code of conduct for ministers. Kasumu had expressed the same opinion in his resignation letter.

On Friday, Downing Street did not want to provide any further information about the Kasumu cause, but stressed that the government was committed to integration and cooperation between the municipalities. The results of a special government commission on inequalities between different population groups would be published soon.

Many are looking forward to these results, including the first and fired by Johnson chairman of the commission, Simon Woolley. Wooley had already sharply criticized Johnson’s attempt in October to reduce the issue of racism to the narrative of a sacrificial cult. Badenoch himself had declared three months after the Black Lives Matter protests in Great Britain that it was against the law to deal with issues such as white privileges and critical racism theory in school classes. These approaches “have not been proven.”