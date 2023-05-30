Minorities | Helsinki Pride took the organizations of the center and the coalition as partners

“We sincerely appreciate the long-term work of these actors for human rights,” says Helsinki Pride in its press release.

Helsinki Pride has taken as its community partners the National Rainbow Group, i.e. Kasary, Keskutanuoret and Keskustaopiskelijat. Helsinki Pride tells about it in its press release.

Three organizations have already confirmed the partnerships. In addition, Helsinki Pride has invited the Kokoumus Opiskelijaliitto Tuhatkunna as a community partner, “if the community wants to become a partner”.

Last week it was reported that the Helsinki Pride community, which supports sexual and gender minorities, did not accept the coalition and the center as partners for this year’s Helsinki Pride cultural event.

The decision is based on the reform of the trans law approved by the parliament at the beginning of the year. Some MPs from the coalition and the center voted against the reform.

Now Helsinki Pride says it wants to continue the dialogue with the parties. According to it, actors who promote the equality and equality of rainbow people are welcome as partners.

“We sincerely appreciate the long-term work of these actors for human rights. We have more goals in common than goals that separate us.”

Helsinki Pride’s decision caused dissatisfaction among many conservatives and centrists last week. For example, the chairman of the association Petteri Orpo said that he considers the decision special and that it offends many members of the coalition.

“After the public discussion, we are still disappointed with the Helsinki Pride community’s decision regarding the association’s partnership, but with this cooperation we hope to be able to build a bridge for the years to come,” comments Kasary’s chairman now. Konsta Nupponen in the bulletin.

Center-based organizations emphasize that they have pressured their parent party to take a “more direct position” in favor of human rights.

“We thank the community for the discussion, as a result of which our actors can, if they wish, participate in the event through a central organization. We have common goals”, says the chairman of Central Youth Aleksi Sandroos in the bulletin.

Correction 30.5. 1:15 p.m.: Contrary to what was claimed earlier in the story, Helsinki Pride did not make its decision last week, but the matter became public last week. The decision was made in March.