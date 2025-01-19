The board of directors of Minor Hotels Europe & Americas (MHEA), formerly NH Hotel Group, has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for next January 20 in which the Public Acquisition Offer (OPA) by of MHG Continental Holding at a price of 6.37 euros per share to delist the hotel chain from the stock market.

The price offered meets the requirements of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and is close to the disbursement made by Minor in 2018, when acquired 94% of NH for 6.4 euros per share.

The offer seeks to benefit both the minority shareholders of MHEA and the Thai group Minor International (MINT), its parent company. According to the company, this measure will provide a way out attractive to minority shareholders while granting greater flexibility in asset and capital management to MINT.

The offer is aimed at 4.135% of the share capital of MHEA that is not yet in the hands of Minor, which already owns 95.865%. This percentage is equivalent to 18,018,097 shares, which represents an approximate disbursement of 114,775,279 euros.

The MHEA council justifies the exit from the market by arguing that the stock market listing implies excessive administrative and financial burdens for the company, especially considering the low liquidity of the shares, with a floating capital of only 4.135%. Furthermore, he emphasizes that MHEA does not need to resort to capital markets for financing.

The effectiveness of the exclusion will be subject to the authorization of the CNMV and the liquidation of the takeover bid. If the legal conditions are met after the takeover bid, Minor may demand the forced sale of the remaining shares at the offered price, while the minority shareholders will have the right to request the forced purchase of their titles.

Second exclusion attempt

In 2023, Minor already tried to exclude NH from the Spanish stock market, hiring EY to value the operation in a range of 4.81 to 5.68 euros per share. The CNMV demanded the high rank, but Minor rejected the offer and proposed buying the remaining shares at 4.5 euros for 30 days.

The CNMV suspended the listing considering the price unjustified, which generated a crisis in the board of directors and the resignation of three independent directors. Finally, Minor withdrew his offer and dedicated himself to buying shares at the market price.

The new offer, 6.37 euros per sharerepresents an increase of 41.5% compared to the initial proposal that generated conflict with the CNMV and minority shareholders, and exceeds the upper limit of EY’s valuation by 12.15%. In addition, it is just three cents below the price that Minor paid to enter NH’s capital.

This exclusion would occur after a positive financial performance by MHEA in 2023 and the first nine months of 2024. In 2023, the company surpassed the barrier of 2,000 million euros in revenue for the first time, 23% more than in the previous year. , and achieved a net profit record of 128.1 million euros.

The results in the first nine months of 2024 suggest that these records will be surpassed in turnover and Ebitda, and have even already been surpassed in net profit. Between January and September, the turnover grew by 11% to 1,789 million euros, the gross operating result (Ebitda) recurring rose 11.3% to 498.1 million and recurring net profit shot up 52% ​​to 141.1 million euros

The stock market listing coincides with two key milestones in Minor’s business strategy: the opening of 200 new hotels in three years and the change in management of MHEA. Gonzalo Aguilar, until now Marriott’s director of operations for EMEA, will replace Ramón Aragónés as CEOmarking a new stage in the group’s management. Aragonés will remain as a member of the Board of Directors and non-executive vice president.

The group that operates and manages brands such as Anantara, Avani, Elewana, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli, It leaves behind another record year where it anticipates revenue growth of close to 10% compared to 2023, when it recorded a turnover of 2,163 million, and an increase in recurring Ebitda of around 15-20% compared to the 327 million recorded the previous year.

Figures that have been supported by the growth of rates (ADR) of 145 euros per room compared to the 138 euros registered a year ago and a slight improvement in the occupancy of its seats to 69%.

The company signed 18 hotels in 2024 and is in negotiations to incorporate another 52 in the coming years. The objective is to increase the size of its portfolio by 15% until 2027, which would mean adding about 50 more hotels in three years.