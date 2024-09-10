A 16-year-old teenager died from a blow after arguing with a guy during a football match, in a community court in the Hermosa Provincia neighborhood in Guadalajara.

The events that led to the death of a minor occurred on the night of Monday, September 9.

Guadalajara Police reported that they received a report of a 16-year-old boy suffering convulsions on a soccer field.

Upon arrival, the uniformed officers confirmed the report and requested support from Municipal Medical Services.

The Paramedics only came to confirm the death of the 16-year-old boy Witnesses reported that during the soccer game an argument began between the victim and another subject.

The dispute continued with physical aggression and the Victim received ‘a bad blow’ to the head which caused him to have convulsions. It is worth mentioning that the alleged perpetrator fled the scene.

The Police of Guadalajara reported this alleged homicide to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.