Necessary premises. About two weeks ago, the story emerged of an 11-year-old girl from Busto Arsizio who suffered a terrible sexual violence in the summer of 2021. Violence perpetrated, it seems, by a neighbor and person close to the family. Following this violence, the girl became pregnant. According to what emerged from the various newspapers that followed the story, it would seem that the pregnancy was discovered in the fourth month, following an illness in the little girl. Not many details of the story are known to date. Rightly, it was decided to protect the privacy of this person who was little more than a child. What is known is that, once the pregnancy was discovered, DNA tests were immediately carried out which removed all doubts: her father was the 27-year-old neighbour. Now the sentence has also arrived. It cannot be ruled out that the newborn, who is now 14 months old, could be given to his 11-year-old natural mother, much less to his father, who will be in prison for the next ten years. However, the little girl has recently reconnected with her parents: in fact, her little girl had been placed in foster care because her family had not been deemed suitable to take care of a minor. It is not intended here, in any way, to delve into the private affairs of the minor and her family. Instead, we intend to propose a reflection, supported by technical opinions, on the current law that regulates abortion in Italy, 194, in such delicate cases in which the first and only aim must be to protect the psychophysical health of the victim. In fact, some questions remain unanswered: in tragic and complex circumstances like these, are we equipped with valid legislative support? How is the psychophysical health of the girl protected when the minor, in this case, is little more than a child? Are the laws updated with respect to changes in society and the psychophysical needs of today's youth? Can the weak count on a valid range of possibilities to deal with such drama? Is this range of possibilities really offered? We talked about it with Giulia Crivelli, treasurer of Italian radicals and promoter of the campaign Free to Abort.

We asked Giulia Crivelli to illustrate the state of affairs in Italy from a regulatory point of view. Commenting on the story is difficult, even after our checks, the girl actually discovered her pregnancy in the fourth month. What is the regulatory framework in Italy?

«Today it is possible, according to our regulatory framework, to terminate a pregnancy even after 90 days. While for the first trimester of pregnancy, pregnancy termination can occur in very broad circumstances, in which the premise is that the law does not pigeonhole and does not expressly speak about hypotheses of sexual violence or rape. Which other legislation does. Based on law 194, an IVG can occur in the first trimester due to circumstances such as: the unwillingness to carry on with motherhood, not wanting to be a mother at that moment in life, without specifying how the pregnancy occurred, the circumstances are the widest , the law does not limit them in a stringent manner but speaks of generic circumstances that can pose a serious danger to the psycho-physical health of women. The situation is different for cases of pregnancy after 90 days. Here the law also provides for the possibility in our country of terminating the pregnancy after the third month in two circumstances, art. 6 of 194: the first concerns the assessment of pathological processes which may concern serious malformations of the fetus or serious anomalies. It’s called therapeutic abortion.”

The other one?

«The other reason listed is that relating to circumstances in which carrying out a pregnancy or giving birth may pose a serious danger to the woman’s life. Now, this serious danger is interpreted either strictly or more broadly in other circumstances. Because the concept of life includes that of psychophysical health. In our system, there are cases of trauma linked to very specific conditions in which the woman experiences a sort of shock related to the state of pregnancy, and she discovers in the fourth month that she is pregnant. In these cases, always exceptional, in which the person suffers from very strong mental illness, depression, extremely high precariousness and these cases can be interpreted as circumstances which in themselves endanger the woman’s health.”

Here the issue of minority intersects.

«For minors, our system provides two options. For a minor girl who wants to proceed with voluntary IVG it is only possible with the consent of both parents, there may be cases in which the family situation does not allow peacefully to make such a decision, or because the will of the parents does not reflect the will of the girl in question, and at that point the path of requesting Ivg for authorization from the guardianship judge can be undertaken with the consultancy. An emergency procedure is initiated through the counseling center or the hospital which evaluates the minor’s situation and where it sees that, for example, the wishes do not correspond, or the parents do not agree, or the social conditions of their family cause fear or anxiety, etc. , a very fast procedure is activated and requests authorization to proceed from the judge. With the judge’s authorization, we proceed with the Ivg. The 194 makes no age distinction. From the age of 18 only you can decide, under 18 you need the consent of both parents or if the conditions do not allow obtaining consent or the minor herself strongly expresses a discomfort which is assessed as such in the family situation, then the procedure is activated of a guardianship judge. At the moment of discovering the pregnancy, was there anyone – counseling center or hospital – who informed the minor of the avenues she could access? We don’t know this. Has this street been investigated? Another open question.”

Does the current law give this possibility?

«Here the questions of the fourth month and minor age are linked. As Radicals we are bringing forward a bill to improve law 194 and we have included the possibility of choosing ivg without the consent of both parents even for 16 year olds. It’s not clear why you can’t terminate a pregnancy if you can get married. Spain has been doing this for some time. This story is even more intricate because we are talking about such a low age.”

What can we learn from this story?

«From this story we can only extract some reflections on 194. I wonder if the option of having an abortion, considered therapeutic in the fourth month, has at least been evaluated, because in its perfectibility, the law provides for protections, without distinction of age. But the system is not adequate to deal with such situations.”