This situation occurred in China, originally in 2019, in one of the popular Internet cafes in which a user was able to record the moment when irate parents go so far as to spank their son because he spent family savings on microtransactions in Dungeon and Fighter.

The savings were around $38,774 (about 660,000 MXN), so the parents come directly to hit the young man whose face we do not know but not his screams of pain.

However, the video is shocking because all people are completely ignorant of public acts of violence. Later, in the networks, a discussion began. On the one hand, there are those who support the attitude of the parents and understand their anger. While on the other, there is the defense of the minor who spent the money in the microtransactions of his favorite video game.

Source: Via Twitter

However, it should be noted that the young man stole the money from the family savings, so, in principle, he knew that he was doing wrong, in addition to spending excessively.

What do you think? What kind of corrective would you have implemented?

Microtransactions in video games

The small but constant microtransactions in video games emerge as a new structure for the studios and their continued support.

However, they have many complaints due to lax monitoring (for example, in these cases) coupled with the intense incentive to buy.

However, it is clear that many titles completely depend on them when their deliveries are free and even cross-platform.

