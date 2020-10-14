A minor change in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -led Delhi government cabinet has been handed over the charge of labor and employment departments from Gopal Rai to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday.

According to the information, Minister Gopal Rai, who was in charge of two departments, is busy with the work of the Environment Department due to rising air pollution in the capital. Due to this, minor changes have been made in their departments.

Now Gopal Rai will focus on his responsibilities as Environment Minister, as the coming three months are important due to the problem of air pollution in winter.

Coaching centers with more than 20 students will be registered in Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who is also holding the portfolio of labor department, has been asked to focus on pollution control only. Now, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be in-charge of the labor department: Sources pic.twitter.com/3DVHHKXCxl – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

At the same time, Manish Sisodia will now handle a total of 10 departments, including Finance, Education, Planning, Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism and Art-Culture and Language, with the charge of Labor and Employment Departments.

Gopal Rai now has a total of 3 departments, including Environment – Development, General Administration Department, Environment – Forest and Wildlife.