Reggio Emilia, a minor raped by the “pack”. A 15-year-old, his classmate, was arrested and two others investigated

A 15 year old from Reggio Emilia he was arrested by the carabinieri on charges of sexual violence against a girl of the same age. Two other minors were also investigated who, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, would have had relations with the girl.

The local press reported the news. The judge of the juvenile court of Bologna, after having validated the arrest of the boy with a clean record, accepted the request for house arrest made by the defense lawyer Giacomo Fornaciari. The facts would have happened after a party based on alcoholic drinks returning from a school strike.