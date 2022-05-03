When a minor rapes a girl of the same age, the Supreme Court also condemns the parents of the rapist

The acts of sexual violence committed by underage boyseven if they come of age, they will come also paid by the parents. Father and mother respond “autonomously” before the civil judge for compensation for damage in favor of the victims and their families, for not giving a good education to rape children.

It is the sentence issued by the Cassation in reference to an episode of sexual violence that took place in 2004 in Calabria, when a group of minors abused a young girl. The rapist and his parents were sentenced to compensate the victim with 130 thousand euros for the anxieties suffered. The figures will be updated with interests starting from the day of the violence, the Court of Appeal of Catanzaro established this in January 2020. LaCNews24.

The perpetrator of the rape had been judged by the Juvenile Court which “ruled out that the episode could constitute an isolated fact on the basis of the statements made by the persons informed, capable of describing the boy as violent, aggressive person, capable of instilling fear in others“.

While he raped the girl, another young man prevented the victim’s friend from rushing to his aid. At the end of the brutality, with the excuse of accompanying the violated minor home, a third boy took advantage of it in turn in the passenger compartment of the car.

The verdict of the Cassation is contained in the sentence 13752 of the Third Civil Section, which, rejecting the appeal, the Cassation, which declared the defensive arguments “groundless”, inflicted on everyone – rapist and parents – over 12 thousand euros of expenses in favor of the civil parties.

