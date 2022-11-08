In the early hours of last Saturday, November 5, The news of the death of Rocio Michel Adames, a 17-year-old girl, was known. who was chatting with her friends and family when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend, ‘Luigi’, and his father, William Eligio alias ‘Victor’, with a firearm.

(It may interest you: Thief on a motorcycle was shot at the hands of a policeman who was in civilian clothes).

According to official versions, the victim was celebrating the arrival of her uncle, Pedro Coco Peña, in the city, so they set out to have fun in one of the corners of their house, located in the municipality of Villa María in the Dominican Republic.

There, was ‘Luigi’ and the older brother of the deceased. According to Peña, the atmosphere became tense after there was a family argument in which the young woman’s ex-partner would have been involvedwho reacted in an unrestrained manner and stabbed Rocio Michel.

“We were having a pretty good time. There a problem was unleashed that was not because of us and The ex-boyfriend called the father and told him that he was locked up, that they wanted to kill him. At that moment, the man came shooting, “said one of the minor’s friends to the chain ‘Noticias Sin’.

(Read: Former President Iván Duque, special guest of COP27 in Egypt).

Alias ​​’Victor’ and ‘Luigi’, alleged murderers of Rocio Michel.

Some versions point to the friends of the deceased reacted to prevent ‘Luigi’ from continuing to violate the integrity of the minor and cornered him at a point on the property. At that moment, the aggressor called his father to come help him, but he attacked those present with a firearm.

The only injured and fatal victim of the events was Michel Rocio, who arrived at Dr. Vinicio Calventi Hospital without vital signs. Family and friends mourn the departure of who for them was an “intelligent, loving and noble” young woman.

Both Alias ​​’Victor’ and his son have been fugitives from justice since the early hours of last Saturday. The security cameras of the place managed to capture the moment in which the shots were generated and the subsequent flight of the aggressors.

The authorities have already set up a search scheme to try to find the whereabouts of those involved and bring them to justice.

(Also read: This is the ‘prison regime’ to which gang members will be subjected in El Salvador).

More news

Lula begins to shape his presidency in Brazil: what challenges will he face?

The crime of two children against their classmate because ‘they had anger at him’

Express Narcos Sentences: Privileges of Impunity in the Ecuadorian Justice

Trends WEATHER