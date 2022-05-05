Mazatlan Sinaloa.- A minor was injured in a crash. between two cars on the Avenida Juan Pablo II in front of the Salvador Allende neighborhoodin the city of Mazatlan.

The incident was reported at approximately 10:35 a.m. where it was mentioned that two units had had a mishap on the aforementioned road and at the intersection with Pascual Orozco Street, for which they asked the emergency services to come, since they mentioned that there were an injured minor.

Elements trained in first aid attended the scene and attended to a minor who did not provide the identity or the type of injuries she presented.

The elements of Municipal Transit were in charge of taking knowledge and carrying out the corresponding expert opinion to determine responsibilities.

It is worth mentioning that at said intersection there is a return for those who travel on Avenida Juan Pablo II from north to south, but those who leave through Pascual Orozco Street have taken said intersection without taking due precautions and it is also prohibited for those who leave said road. which has already generated several accidents without the authority in charge of roads in the municipality doing anything to prevent this type of mishap from occurring.

They have to take action on the matter before an accident occurs with human losses to be regretted.