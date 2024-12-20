Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, the former NH Hoteles, will sell its luxury hotel Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resortlocated in the south of Portugal, to the Portuguese conglomerate Arrow Group. The operation gives it exclusive control of the entity that owns the establishment, Minor Luxury Hotels Vilamoura, in charge of managing the five-star hotel located in the Algarve region and which operates under the brand Anantara Hotels & Resortsone of the ‘premium’ flagships of the Thai chain aimed at high-income audiences.

Minor Hotels He did not want to reveal the value of the operationbut recognizes that “the economic offer for the hotel is excellent“, according to company sources. They also point out that the sale of the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort is aligned with the recurring asset rotation strategy with the aim of maximizing the value of its portfolio.

The operation will free up resources for future projects of the hotel chain in Portugal, among which the development of two other luxury hotels stands out: the Anantara Royal Vila Viçosa in the Alentejo and the Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaiascheduled for 2025. The company has also indicated that it is holding advanced conversations for new investments that will be announced soon.

The transaction comes a year after NH Hotel Group, majority controlled by Minor, acquired for 133.2 million euros the hotel business of the Thai company in Portugal. This operation included five establishmentsamong them the Vilamoura Algarve Resort, although with differences in ownership and management compared to the now sold Anantara Vilamoura.

A luxury resort with privileged views

The Anantara Vilamoura is one of the hotels-resort most recognized in the Algarve. Located near the coast and overlooking Victoria Golf Coursenear the Portuguese coast, combines luxury and comfort in an environment designed for both families and couples. Among its facilities, the exclusive rooms stand out Swim Up Familywhich allow direct access to a 30 meter long poolin addition to premium services such as a butler, free minibar and airport transfers.

The resort’s gastronomic offer includes high-level restaurants such as botanywhich offers craft cocktails, and Sensaiwith Asian fusion cuisine. For a unique culinary experience, the restaurant Estuary features fresh seafood and Portuguese wines in a setting that captures the essence of the Algarve. It also has its spaces dedicated exclusively to adults, such as the pool Palm Pool and private cabins.

With this purchase, Arrow Group expands its presence in the luxury sector in the Algarvewhere it operates golf courses, as it also does in Lisbon. Its subsidiary Vilamoura World Holdings specializes in the management of overdue loans, real estate investments and the operation of tourist accommodation.