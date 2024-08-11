Ciudad Juarez.- Shortly before the end of Saturday, a fatal accident occurred in the Granjero neighborhood, according to elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

Javier C., 31 years old, driver of a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse, 2007 model, with license plate A44SKN7, ran over and pinned two people (pedestrians) against an advertisement and the wall of a building located on Zaragoza Boulevard at the height of Melón Street, at 11:25 p.m., according to a Traffic Commander.

Brayan Saúl CM, 17, died instantly at the scene, while Claudia Verónica CD, 49, was injured, with a probable leg fracture, the CGSV officer indicated.

The driver of the vehicle was speeding and lost control due to carelessness, said the officer interviewed.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital and workers from the Forensic Medical Service collected the body of the teenager, to take it to their facilities.