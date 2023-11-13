Dozens of families enjoyed an afternoon at Cole’s Flea Market in the city of Pearland, Texas, United States. Chaos began when gunshots filled the place.

Unfortunately, a minor died and at least four other people were injured.

“Two of the victims are minors, one of them died from their injuries,” said a police spokesperson through the social network X.

Likewise, it was reported that the tragic event took place around 5:34 pm as a result of a confrontation between two people who were at the scene. The possibility that there was a second shooter at the scene is being investigated.

“What we know is that it all started because there was an argument between two individuals at the flea market that resulted in shots being fired, but we are not sure if both of them were carrying firearms or just one of them, We also don’t know how many shots were fired,” Officer Chad Rogers said at a press conference.

Information related to the Cole’s Flea Market shooting: Started as a disturbance between two individuals

5 persons injured – 3 adults, 2 juveniles

No suspect is in custody at this time

Houston Police and officers from Harris County Precinct 2 have joined the investigation in Pearland. “It does not appear to be an attack directed at the flea market,” authorities said.

The health status of the victims “is not available” and no suspects or information on possible vehicles related to the incident have yet been reported.

“It’s not common for this to happen in Pearland, this is very tragic, someone was a victim of gun violence. In our community these things didn’t happen,” Rogers said.

For now, the ages of the victims have not been revealed. The Police call on the community to provide related information to advance the investigations of the case.

Authorities also asked the community to stay away from the scene of this shooting, which It joins the list of almost 600 incidents of this type that have been recorded in the United States in 2023, according to figures from Gun Violence Archive.

