Juarez City.- An underage driver lost control of his vehicle and after crashing into a pole it overturned, also leaving part of the Eréndira neighborhood without electricity.

The traffic accident occurred on Paseo de la Victoria and Calle Morelia. According to road experts, excessive speed and incorrect cornering caused the driver to lose control of the Buick Lacrosse.

The 17-year-old driver crashed into a pole and rolled over twice.

Part of the Eréndira neighborhood was left without electricity; despite the spectacular nature of the accident, there were no other people involved or injured.