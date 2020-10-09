The whole world is currently fighting a deadly disease called corona infection. Shocking revelations are also being made by researchers every day about this disease. In this series, French researchers have now claimed that the patients of Kovid who had only minor symptoms of this disease can remain ill for months.

Symptoms seen for 60 days

According to the researchers, two-thirds of Kovid patients, who had mild to moderate symptoms of the disease, showed symptoms for 60 days after falling ill. While more than a third were found to be ill and in very poor condition. Staff at Tours University Hospital, which monitored 150 non-critical patients during the months of March to June, found that people between the ages of 40 and 60 and who needed to be hospitalized continued to have symptoms for a long time.

The study, published on Monday in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection, provides evidence that a proportion of 35 million people worldwide infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus have been affected by the disease for weeks and months. At the same time, Claudua Carvalho Schneider and his colleagues wrote that, “We were able to assess the progression of the disease and clearly indicate that mild-to-moderate symptoms were associated with moderate symptoms”, thus ending the Kovid-19 epidemic. Even after this, care will be needed for a long time.

non-critical Covid-19 Also be identified

Two months after the symptoms of Kovid-19 were detected by researchers, one in 62 complaints from 66 percent of busy patients reported sniffing and non-taste and shortness of breath and fatigue. The study calls for identification of long-term symptoms and non-critical Covid-19 in patients with Kovid-19. In fact, most of the research conducted so far is based on survivors being admitted to the ICU.

