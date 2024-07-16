Minor, the Thai firm that took over NH in 2018 and now controls 96% of its shares, is ready to reverse the roadmap it had planned for 2021 for the group of which the company founded in Spain is a part. And after the first major change, which consisted of removing the NH initials from the commercial brand with which it operates in Europe and America (now called Minor Hotels Europe & Americas), it is preparing to prioritize the group’s growth in two segments outside of the urban segment, where the former NH contributes 350 of the 530 hotels it has around the world. The goal is to add 200 hotels and 30,000 rooms in three years, of which at least 25% will come from the luxury brand NH Collection, which currently has almost 100 hotels.

Two new business lines have come into focus: luxury and vacations, where the crown jewels will be the Anantara and Tivoli brands, from the Minor portfolio. “We aspire to become one of the most active hotel players, both in the countries where we operate and in those where we want to grow. We are in the midst of a diversification process, focusing on these two specific segments,” emphasize sources from the company. This does not mean that the signing of contracts in the urban segment will be abandoned, but rather that they will be limited to specific opportunities. “We will continue to grow in the urban segment strategically in large cities in France, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and in large cities in the USA. Territories where we have a new dedicated expansion team and we are actively seeking opportunities,” he emphasizes. In Paris alone, three hotels have been signed for the next few years.

This roadmap will be financed through three different channels. The first comes from the significant revenue achieved in 2022 and 2023. In the latter year, it exceeded 2 billion in turnover for the first time and its forecasts for this year point to optimism, in line with the rest of the hotel companies. “Demand has continued to be strong in the first part of the year, so the favourable dynamics of the business make it foreseeable that record results will continue to be obtained throughout this year. As of today, occupancy for July and August in Spain is two percentage points higher than the same date a year ago. In addition, for this year there is a price increase of around 5% compared to the same period of the previous year,” stressed the latest results report, corresponding to the first quarter.

Reopening the banking tap

The second axis of growth will be the reopening of the bank credit tap after the rating improvement decreed by both Fitch and Standard & Poors. First it was Moody’s upgraded it one notch in December 2023 and changed the outlook from stable to positive “due to a faster-than-expected deleveraging, driven by improvements in profitability, the reduction of lease liabilities and the early payment of debt”. Just four months later, Fitch announced a two-notch upgrade “reflecting the evolution reported in 2023, a strong deleveraging and cash generation”. The latest results, corresponding to the first quarter of 2024, reflect that the net financial debt was 2,270 million euros, of which 1,984 million correspond to operating rents (224 of the 350 hotels) that count as liabilities, with which the indebtedness is limited to 286 million. For now, the company believes that it will not be necessary to resort to new bank credit, since it had liquidity of 494 million euros at the end of the first quarter of 2024, divided between 190 million euros in cash and 304 million euros additional in available credit lines.

And the third way to generate income will be through divestments. The former NH owns 73 hotels, 20% of the portfolio, and does not rule out future asset sales. “Divestments may occur, but they will always be for strategic reasons. In no case due to company difficulties, which do not exist at the moment. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas constantly analyses its own portfolio and market opportunities to keep its asset rotation strategy up to date.”

Leaving the reputational crisis behind

The new stage that the hotel chain is facing will also mean a revolution in the company’s top management. Ramón Aragonés, NH’s CEO for the last seven years, will retire on December 31 (he will continue in the company as a non-executive director) and his position will be filled by Gonzalo Aguilar, General Manager of Marriott Operations in EuropeAguilar will take up his new position on October 1 and will spend a quarter with Aragonés. In addition to boosting the business and reducing debt, another priority will be to regain market confidence, although he only has a free float of 4% of the capital, due to the reputational crisis experienced after the failed takeover bid vetoed by the CNMV.

That episode began on May 8, 2023, when Minor issued a statement offering a 24% premium for the purchase of NH shares for 30 days, which was interpreted by the CNMV as an attempt to circumvent the delisting takeover bid. Spanish regulations establish certain conditions for excluding a security from trading.with the aim of protecting the interests of minority shareholders, and with a handful of exceptions (such as a merger or a unanimous shareholder agreement), a takeover bid for exclusion is required, or, failing that, a takeover bid that included the prospect of exclusion must have been previously launched. The independent directors resigned, were accused of disloyalty by the Board of Directors and the crisis was finally resolved with their departure from the company. The Chairman of the Board, Alfredo Fernández Agrás, was replaced by the CEO of NH, Ramón Aragonés, and the alleged takeover bid for exclusion was closed in a false way with the purchase of another 2% to reach the current 96%.

