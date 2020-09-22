The sports director of Elche, Nico Rodriguez, has been in charge of presenting Raúl Guti as a new franjiverde player on Tuesday. Sparse in words, the Asturian He has referred to the incorporation of the Zaragoza midfielder and the problems that Jorge Almirón can count on to have new signings.

The one that has the most difficult is Juan Sanchez Miño. The Argentine side has had to travel to Italy to process the documentation of his dual nationality. Jeison Lucumí and Lucas Boyé are working in Algorfa, but outside the group. On Thursday they will undergo the coronavirus tests again and when they chain two consecutive negatives they will be placed under the orders of Jorge Almirón. Even if they could do it on Friday, it would be very fair to get to Real Sociedad on time. Those who will be available will be the three reinforcements from LaLiga: Raúl Guti, Cifu and Tete Morente.

Nico has explained that Elche “continues to adapt to the protocols and depending on the origin of the footballer there are some deadlines or others to meet”. “Guti comes with the PCR done, but with the rest (foreigners) we are very tight on time even though the machinery is in operation.”

Elche has twelve players from last year; the three national signings; the youth players and the doubts of Jeison, Miño and Boyé to play on Saturday. Nor has Almirón yet received confirmation from FIFA to be able to sit on the bench..