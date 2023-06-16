Mino Reitano: the causes of the singer’s death in 2009

What were the causes of Mino Reitano’s death, who died on 27 January 2009 at the age of 64 and was remembered on Today another day1? The singer left a huge void in the music world and in his family when he died on January 27, 2009. He had been diagnosed with bowel cancer two years earlier, after two operations and several drug therapies, however, he didn’t make it and passed away at the age of 64. To this day, Patrizia still remembers him with love: “In the last period he was sick, not so much for himself, but because he didn’t want to leave us”.

Who was Mino Reitano? Born Beniamino Reitano (Fiumara, 7 December 1944 – Agrate Brianza, 27 January 2009), was an Italian singer-songwriter, composer and actor. An artist known for his vitality and interpretative exuberance, he often brought the themes of romantic love, the South and the condition of the emigrant into his songs.

Author of the music for almost all the songs he recorded (often in collaboration with the brothers Franco and Mimmo), he also wrote songs for other artists, of which the best known is Una reason more written together with Franco Califano for Ornella Vanoni, considered an evergreen of Italian pop music, and also well-known children’s songs, such as “The naughty alarm clock”.