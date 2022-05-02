Mino Raiola: the heirs of his businesses

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The businessman died last Saturday.
May 02, 2022, 05:30 PM
The representative of Italian-Dutch footballers Mino Raiola, who managed, among others, the interests of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, He passed away at the age of 54.
“It is with infinite sadness that we announce the passing of the kindest and coolest player agent who ever lived.” his family wrote.
The right hand
Astute and controversial, he had a reputation for his glibness and his business vision, becoming adored by his players for whom he obtained succulent contracts but whom the teams mistrusted for his qualities as a negotiator.
Now the problem is who is going to run the business. Well, you know. Rafaela Pimienta, Raiola’s lawyer, will be in charge of everything. She is a person she trusts and everything indicates that she will be the one chosen by the family.
She was born in Brazil and is an expert in international law, she knows eight languages and knows the business very well.
Vincenzo Raiola, Mino’s cousin, will be in charge of customer relations many more important.
Sports
May 02, 2022, 05:30 PM
keep going down
