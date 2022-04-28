Madrid deletes its message due to the death of Raiola

The real Madrid had been one of the first to speak out on social networks regarding the first news about Mino Raiola. “Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directorsdeeply regret the passing of Mino Raiola and they want to express their condolences, their affection and their affection to all their relatives and all their loved ones”, published the white team on their Twitter account. However, minutes later, the tweet was deleted.