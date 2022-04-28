Mino Raiola, the popular footballers’ agent, is hospitalized in very serious conditions at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. In the last few hours the news of his death has spread, which has not been confirmed by the family. “I am outraged by the phone calls from pseudo journalists who speculate on the life of a man who is fighting,” commented Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of San Raffaele. The prosecutor had undergone a delicate surgery for lung problems last January.

