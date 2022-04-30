Mino Raiola is dead. Farewell to the prosecutor of Ibrahimovic and the football stars

He died at 54 Mino Raiola, famous Dutch-Italian football agent. He had been sick for some time. In his stable, players of the caliber of Ibrahimovic, Haaland, Donnarumma, Pogba, Verratti And De Ligt.

Mino Raiola is dead. The family: “The most extraordinary attorney ever”

To announce the death of Mino Raiola it was the family with a statement published on the prosecutor’s Twitter profile: “With infinite pain we announce the death of Mino, the most extraordinary prosecutor ever. Mino fought until the last moment with all his strength just like he did to defend footballers. And once again he made us proud of him, without even realizing it. “Then he added:” Mino was part of the lives of many players and wrote an indelible chapter in the history of modern football. We will miss him forever and his project to make football a better place for players will be pursued with the same passion. “” We will thank all those who have been close to him and ask everyone to respect the privacy of family and friends in this time of great pain “.

RAIOLA, THE CORDOGLIO OF AC MILAN AND INTER

”B.C Milan gathers around the family of Mino Raiola and to the people dear to him on the day of his death ”. So we read in a tweet from the Rossoneri club. “FC Internazionale Milano expresses his condolences for the death of Mino Raiola: the Club’s thoughts go to him and all his loved ones in this moment of pain “, the Nerazzurri message.

RAIOLA, GALLIANI: ‘RIP MINO, DEAR FRIEND AND INNOVATOR OF THE SECTOR’

“Adriano Galliani he is affectionately close to his family and mourns the death of his dear friend Mino, a great football manager, innovator in his sector and always loyal in negotiations. Rest in peace. “Monza writes on its Twitter profile about the disappearance of the prosecutor Mino Raiola at 54 years old.

MOGGI, ‘RAIOLA A FRIEND, WHEN I WAS AT JUVENTUS I UNDERSTAND WHO HE WAS’

“Mino Raiola he was a friend, he was born with me when I was managing director of Juve. “He says so Luciano Moggi, former director of the general of Juventus, to Tuttomercatoweb. ” When everyone called him pizza chef I gave him the utmost consideration because I understood who he was. I’m sorry that so many played on his death when it wasn’t true “

DE LAURENTIIS, ‘MINO RAIOLA MISSES US PAINFUL’

“The news of the disappearance of Mino Raiola it pains me and everything Naples. The most heartfelt and sincere condolences and our closeness to his family. “This is the condolences of president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis on twitter for the disappearance of the Italian-Dutch agent.

ANDREA AGNELLI, ‘TVB MINO, DON’T TAKE AROUND IN PARADISE’

“Don’t make fun of Heaven, they know the truth … tvb Mino”. Thus the Juventus president Andrea Agnellion his Twitter account, remembers the prosecutor Mino Raiolawho passed away today at the age of 54.

MAROTTA, ‘FRAUDED BY THE DISAPPEARANCE OF RAIOLA, A FRIEND AND PERSON OF HIGH COMPETENCE’

“I am heartbroken and sorry for the death of Mino Raiola, he was a friend and an interlocutor in the work activity, a person of quality and high competence. We have lived many positive moments together, of collaboration and intense work, with some contrast but always correct, respecting people and professionalism “. These are the words of Beppe Marottacurrent CEO of Inter and formerly of Juventus, at Adnkronos, on the disappearance of the well-known agent Mino Raiola. “The memories are many, one above all the double operation on Pogba with the passage from Manchester United to Juventus and from Juve to United. A great masterpiece in which Raiola played an important role. The world of football loses a great professional, often critical of the system but his criticism was very constructive for an ever better football “, concluded Marotta.

DAMIANI, RAIOLA PRECURSOR OF THE MODERN ONE

“I have great memories of Mino Raiolawe had a good relationship and a lot of respect: he was a forerunner of modern football. “The agent told Adnkronos. Oscar Damiani. “He was above all in the interests of his players. I am sorry about his death above all from a human point of view, he was very young: there are no words, only enormous sadness”.

