CR Thursday, April 28, 2022, 2:59 p.m.



Mino Raiola, one of the most prestigious representatives in world football and agent for international stars such as Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Romelu Lukaku, is in critical condition. Italian and international media came to report his death and even clubs like Real Madrid sent messages of mourning through social networks. However, after the confusion, the death was denied by the health worker Alberto Zangrillo, from the San Rafael hospital in Milan, where he is hospitalized.

Already last January, Raiola was admitted for a lung condition, which sparked rumors about his state of health, also denied by a statement in which it was ensured that the agent “was subjected to ordinary medical check-ups in need of anesthesia”. “There has been no emergency intervention,” he continued.

Born in 1967 in Nocera Inferiore, in the province of Salerno, in southern Italy, he moved to Haarlem, in the Netherlands, shortly after with his parents. There he played football in his youth and worked in the family pizzeria, before making the leap as a representative with the transfer of Denis Bergkamp from Ajax to Inter Milan.

Currently, he is one of the most prestigious agents in the world, with a list of footballers that also includes Robinho, Balotelli, De Ligt, Donnarumma and Moise Kean. He also faces a particularly busy summer market, with two priority issues on the agenda: the hypothetical transfer of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to one of the big European clubs and Pogba’s departure from Manchester United, the club with which his contract ends at the end of this season, being one of the coveted pieces.