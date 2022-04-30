Mino Raiola, in a file image.

Mino Raiola (Nocera Inferiore, Italy, 1967), one of the most important soccer representatives, died this Saturday, as confirmed by the businessman’s family. “With infinite pain we announce the death of the most loving and extraordinary agent,” Raiola’s family posted on Twitter. Protagonist of the great operations of the last years, the businessman had been going through serious health problems for months. Last Thursday, the Italian media announced his death. His doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, denied this a short time later, although he admitted that he was struggling to survive in an extremely fragile situation. “He is very serious and fights for his life.”

Raiola was the agent of players as significant as the Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Frenchman Paul Pogba and the Dutchman Matthijs De Ligt. However, in the last year the name of the Italian agent went to the window by Erling Haaland. The Italian was in charge of negotiating the new destination of the Norwegian striker, one of the players destined to lead the world of football, coveted by Manchester City and Barcelona, ​​among others. An operation that could now be affected by the disappearance of his great promoter.

Raiola was born in Italy, but grew up in the Netherlands. His father, who had been a mechanic in Salerno, opened a pizzeria in Haarlem that he called Napoli. The future representative worked there since he was little cleaning, acting as a waiter and even preparing the pizzas. He studied some law, expanded the family business and bought and sold a McDonald’s franchise in just two months. He then became sports director of Haarlem and began working at a soccer player representation agency (Intermezzo). From there he built his empire on a very clear system based on the selection of young promises and detecting the right moment to take them to a great team. From then on, he always dedicated himself to periodically moving them from club to club.

The superagent was known for his aggressive way of negotiating contracts and the hefty commissions he charged in recent years. In Pogba’s to Manchester United he pocketed 48 million euros, as was known through the leak football leaks who published Der Spiegel (initially priced at 27). For Ibrahimovic’s move to Barça in 2014, where he only played one season, he earned around 11.5 million euros. In 2020 alone he was able to generate 721 million in contracts.

Raiola was hated and feared in equal parts by clubs and managers with whom he negotiated. But he was loved by most of his players, whom he molded, moved through a large number of clubs and covered in gold with excellent contracts. The one who had the most relationship with him was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whom he has represented since he was 20 years old (today he is 40). The Swede is the paradigm of the Raiola method: he has played for nine different teams and has held the price record in one of his transfers. On Thursday, when the false news of his death spread, the player was the first to approach the San Raffaelle hospital to inquire about his health.

