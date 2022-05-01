Home page World

Of: Tobias Utz and Lukas Rogalla

Mino Raiola has passed away, according to his family. Recently, false rumors had made the rounds.

Update from Saturday, April 30th, 4:30 p.m.: Footballer advisor Mino Raiola is dead. This was announced by the footballer’s advisor’s family via his Twitter channel. A message read: “It is with infinite sadness that we bid farewell to the most caring and amazing player agent ever. Mino fought to the end with the same strength he mustered at the negotiating table. As always, he made us proud without realizing it himself.”

Raiola was in a “critical condition” in the hospital until the very end. Media reports that he died on Thursday were denied by Raiola’s environment.

Mino Raiola remains in ‘critical condition’

Update from Thursday, April 29, 7:30 a.m.: Mino Raiola appears to remain in ‘critical health’ as chief physician Alberto Zangrillo put it on Wednesday. The 54-year-old, known as a star consultant, is currently in a hospital in Milan. After reports of Raiola’s death circulated, his clients apparently already visited him, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic. This is reported by the Italian news portal Sportmediaset.

Meanwhile, Mario Balotelli, also advised by Raiola, commented on Instagram. There he wrote: “I love you.” He also posted a photo together.

Mino Raiola: chief medical officer denies death of player advisor

+++ 2.50 p.m.: According to the news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos, Alberto Zangrillo, chief physician of a Milan hospital, has also denied the death of Mino Raiola: “I am outraged by calls from pseudo-journalists speculating about the life of a man who is still fighting.” A reporter The New York Times also reported on Twitter that an unnamed British player agent was said to have said Raiola was “very, very ill” but alive.

Raiola himself supposedly spoke up on Twitter: “Current state of health for anyone who is wondering: for the second time in 4 months they killed me because I was angry. Appears to be able to revive as well.”

Mino Raiola: Consulting firm denies death

+++ 2.40 p.m.: There is currently confusion about the alleged death of Mino Raiola. Previously, Italian media had unanimously reported that the player’s agent had died unexpectedly. A report in the Dutch newspaper NOS contradicts this. José Fortes Rodriguez, part of the management of Raiola’s consulting firm, said: “It looks bad, but he didn’t die.”

Our editorial team also initially reported with reference to Italian media that Mino Raiola had passed away. We regret this mistake.

Reports of Mino Raiola’s death

First report from Wednesday, April 28, 1:55 p.m.: Milan – Well-known football consultant Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54. The Italian media report unanimously.

Raiola had to undergo emergency surgery in Milan in early January 2022, as reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport. Since then there have been rumors about his health. The cause of Raiola’s death is not yet known. Raiola made a name for himself as a consultant in professional football. Among others, he advised Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

