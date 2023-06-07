“We know perfectly well that the solution for a just peace, which will last over time, passes through an extraordinary diplomatic effort which leads us all to face together the reasons for an invaded country like theUkraine and the need to build a new world order, which the war has shattered”. This was stated by Marco Minniti, president of the Med-Or foundationspeaking at the Strengthening Italy-Uae Cooperation event, held at the Hotel de la Ville in Rome.

“There is a crucial point – he underlined – that pushes the special relations between Italy and the United Arab Emirates and, I might add, also between Europe and the Emirates. My conviction is that we will not be able to have a just and lasting peace without the Mediterranean countries and in particular those of the Gulf, to be clear, without the direct and demanding protagonism of the southern hemisphere”.

“I know that the war that broke out in the heart of Europe has shifted the axis of the world towards the north, for obvious geopolitical reasons”, admitted Minniti. “But without the southern hemisphere it will not be possible to find a solution. This is where attention is drawn to the issues of Africa, a continent located in a strategic area that is fundamental for the balance and stability of the entire planet”, he explained, urging Europe “to change pace in its relationship with Africa and with the enlarged Mediterranean”.

“Europe – said the president of Med-Or – must understand that its interests also pass through Africa and the enlarged Mediterranean. If it wants to think about a new order for the planet, it cannot do so without the southern hemisphere, which is also a crucial point for the geographical factor. The enlarged Mediterranean, in fact, is a junction point between the north and south of the world”.

Then, on the international importance of some states in the southern hemisphere, he commented: “Countries like the United Arab Emirates have played a particularly important role in the last 15-20 years. I remember their extraordinary commitment in the battle against international terrorism”. “For this – he added – we must all work together, Italy, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf countries, to address the major issues before our eyes. For example, the energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine or the crisis of some Gulf countries”.

Minniti then issued a warning to the international community: “If Tunisia were to collapse, we would risk a dramatic domino effect, which could upset North Africa and the entire Mediterranean. The problem is not only managing migratory flows – he added – but understanding the domino effect caused, among other things, by the war in Ukraine, because part of the crisis in Tunisia is due to the food crisis caused by the lack of grain from Ukraine and Russia”. Finally, he concluded speaking of another country in the southern hemisphere, currently in a situation of serious crisis: “I mentioned Tunisia first, so I must also mention Sudan as a crucial issue. The risk – he warned – is that trigger a dramatic process of destabilization of the Mediterranean, which could produce a shock wave capable of overwhelming the entire planet”.