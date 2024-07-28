The Necaxa Club of the Liga MX will begin its activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 visiting the Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer, this interleague match will correspond to Matchday 2 of Group F of the Group Stage.
The team led by Walter Vilchez comes from a 1-1 draw at home against Club León. Meanwhile, on its own, the American team comes from winning at home 2-0 against San Jose Earthquakes.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between the Mexican and North American teams.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
City: Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States
Stadium: Allianz Field
Date: July 30th
Schedule: 19:00 Mexico time
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
2-0 V
|
MLS
|
DC United
|
3-2 D
|
MLS
|
Houston Dynamo
|
1-1 E
|
MLS
|
LA Galaxy
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
|
1-3 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lion
|
1-1 E
|
Liga MX
|
Monterrey
|
0-1 D
|
Liga MX
|
Puebla
|
4-1 V
|
Liga MX
|
Tigres UANL
|
1-0 D
|
Liga MX
|
Pachuca
|
2-1 D
|
Liga MX
Two of the players of the Minnesota United FC were part of the 2024 All-Star Game, Robin and Darius.
The jewel of the Rays, Heriberto Jurado He is part of the Mexican U-20 team that is playing the pre-World Cup to seek a ticket to the World Cup in this category.
Minnesota: Dayne St. Clair; Jung Sang-bin, Carlos Harvey, Miguel Tapias, Devin Padelford, Joseph Rosales; Robin Lod, Alejandro Bran, Hassani Dotson, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Tani Oluwaseyi.
Necaxa: Ezequiel Unsain, Emiliano Martinez; Augustin Oliveros, Alan Montes, Jesus Alcantar, Alejandro Mayorga; Fernando Arce, Jose Paradela, Agustin Palavecino; Raul Monreal and Kevin Duvan.
Minnesota 2-2 Necaxa
#Minnesota #Necaxa #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply