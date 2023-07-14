This Saturday one of the most anticipated matches of the week in Major League Soccer will be taking place, when they face Minnesota and Los Angeles FC.
The Minnesota team comes from winning on the road and by a 3-0 win against the Houston Dynamo of Mexican Héctor Herrera. With this victory they reached 27 points, positioning themselves in tenth place in the Western Conference.
For its part, the Los Angeles team where Aztec striker Carlos Vela plays, returned to the path of victory, after not winning for 4 dates. In the last game they defeated St. Louis City 3-0 at home. The national attacker opened the scoring at minute 72′ with a pass from Cifuentes.
With this victory, Los Angeles FC is positioned in second place in the Western Conference with 37 units. A win in this match could put them back in the lead
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
St. Clair, Boxall, Valentin, Taylor, Miguel Ángel Tapias, Reynoso, Arriaga, Rosales, Dotson, Pukki, Hlongwane.
McCarthy, Chiellini, Hollingshead, Maldonado, Palacios, Sánchez, Acosta, Cifuentes, Bogusz, Bouanga and Carlos Vela.
Minnesota 1-1 LAFC.
