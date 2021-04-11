Los Angeles (dpa)

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Mark Lowry are close to acquiring the NBA side, the Minnesota Timberwolves, a spokesperson said, and the pair have entered into negotiations with Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor to take over the team.

Speculation had been raised for several months that Taylor was willing to listen to offers to buy his team, but the takeover appears to be well underway.

And if the acquisition is concluded, Timberwolves will not undergo drastic changes immediately, as Taylor will remain the controlling owner until 2023 with Rodriguez and Laurie owning a partial share of the team, before taking over the team completely within two years.