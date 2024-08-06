Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 3:13 PM











Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been chosen by Kamala Harris as her running mate for the US presidential election. The appointment fulfils the majority desire of the Democratic Party to elect a moderate candidate with a good record. Walz is a former educator at a rural school and an American football coach.

Harris will introduce him this afternoon in Philadelphia, the first stop on a tour of seven key states in the strategy to win the elections. Walz fits the profile of a candidate who can convince the undecided and reinforces the electoral team’s commitment to present a progressive duo opposed to the aggressive dynamics of Republican Donald Trump.