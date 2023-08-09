MLS Minnesota beat Toluca 2-4 on penalties on Tuesday, and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, after equalizing 2-2 in regulation timeAryan.

For Minnesota they scored Honduran Joseph Rosales and the South African Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Toluca equalized thanks to goals from Chilean Valber Huerta and Brazilian Tiago Volpi, from a penalty.

in quarterfinals Minnesota will face America Mexicaneither.

Toluca dominated the first half with 67 percent possession of the ball, but no depth.

Minnesota hurt in their first option. In the 12th minute, Argentine Emanuel Reynoso served from the right at the unmarked entry into Rosales’ area, he finished off the net with his left foot to make it 0-1.

The Mexican team continued to own the ball, but without an idea to disturb the Canadian Dayne St. Clair in the goal and with defensive inattentions that cost him the second goal.

Andrés Mosquera, Toluca player.

It happened in the 31st, in a play from the left that Minnesota he weaved thanks to the Argentine Franco Fragapane, who crossed into the small area where Hlongwane received, cut a defender and goalkeeper Tiago Volpi to finish off the net with his left foot to make it 0-2.

In the second half, Toluca kept the ball going. He tried mid-range shots from Marcel Ruiz and the Uruguayan Max Araújo that crashed in the rear.

The resource of the long shot paid off at 66, with a low shot from Huerta to the right of the goalkeeper which meant 1-2.

The reaction continued at minute 70 with a corner kick in which Hassani Dotson nudged Ruiz inside the area, an action for which he was sent off, and which the referee signaled a penalty that goalkeeper Volpi charged at 74 to make it 2-2 and send the game to penalties.

In the series from the penalty spot, Minnesota was more effective, converting four to two from Toluca.

EFE

