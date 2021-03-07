The authorities of the American city of Minneapolis and Hennepin County intend to spend at least $ 1 million to install barriers during the trial of the accused in the death of African American George Floyd, reports March 6 NBC News…

The trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin will begin on March 8. On the first day, a jury selection hearing will take place.

Law enforcement officials fear that the lawsuit could provoke new unrest in the city.

In particular, more than half of the amount ($ 515 thousand) will be spent on strengthening five police stations in Minneapolis. Last year, protesters burned down the site where Chauvin worked.

In addition, the budget provides for constant patrolling of the streets, fences near the courthouse, as well as protecting local businesses from pogroms.

“Last year we had a lot of civil unrest and this level of violence and unrest has never been seen in this city. In law enforcement, you plan for the worst and hope for the best. We are indebted to residents, businesses and visitors, we must have a plan, ”said a spokesman for the local police.

In late May 2020, African American George Floyd died in intensive care in the city of Minneapolis after the police who detained him used force against him. During the arrest, he complained that he could not breathe. The death of a man caused massive protests and riots not only in the United States, but also in Europe.

Police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with negligent murder and taken into custody. Three other police officers – Thomas Lane, Alexander Kuang and Tu Tao – were charged with aiding and abetting murder. The court set the bond for all detainees at $ 1 million.

After the incident, the Minneapolis authorities decided to reform the police in the city and cut the department’s budget.