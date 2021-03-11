He had to be compelled, but Judge Peter Cahill reinstated Derek Chauvin’s third-degree murder charge for the death of George Floyd on Thursday. The magistrate has resisted tooth and nail to accept the accusation that he overturned in the fall. The Court of Appeals had agreed with the prosecution, but it was not until this Thursday, when the Supreme Court ruled, that it reluctantly accepted it. “Now I am obliged to do it,” he apologized to the policeman’s defense.

By then, six members of the jury had already been chosen, among whom there is only one black woman. The prosecution wanted to postpone the start of the process until there was a final decision on this charge that will allow the jury more options, in order to avoid the technicality damaging the future credibility of the process, but Cahill insisted on moving forward.

With the third degree murder charge the jury will have a much easier option to prove than second degree murder, which requires intent to cause death or physical harm. That could have made them lean towards the other charge on the table, manslaughter, which the judge could settle with a fine of between $ 200 and $ 30,000. The indictment restored on Thursday would satisfy Floyd’s family because it carries a minimum penalty of 25 years in prison and does not require proof of intent to harm or cause death. It will suffice to prove that Chauvin acted “depraved” and “without respect for human life.”

The small great victory calmed the spirits this Thursday in the city devastated last May by the largest racial protests since the death of Martin Luther King. With storefronts propped up and the National Guard on alert, thousands of people were preparing to take to the streets if justice closed the door. The live monitoring of the jury’s selection through the internet has already disturbed many, because it is easy to intuit the bias in some of the interviewees with signals so subtle that they do not allow them to be disqualified, despite the fact that their identities are kept secret.

The executive of a technology company trying to escape because the trial could force him to postpone his wedding, planned in style in Miami, is a regular on reality shows and his favorite is one called “Cops” (Police). A 19-year-old student who claimed to have participated in demonstrations and had friends who had clashed with the police was dismissed. However, the first black male selected immigrated to the US at age 14 and said he agreed with #BlackLivesMatter. “Why shouldn’t they matter?” He asked offended.