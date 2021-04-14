The policewoman who killed a young African-American driving his car in a suburb of Minneapolis resigned when she shot her pistol during a traffic light problem, and the city police chief, who described the killing as an accident on Tuesday, following civil unrest that lasted over two nights.

The mayor of Brooklyn Center, which borders the largest city in Minnesota, said Monday that they submitted to resign a day after the police chief said during a press briefing that the policeman who killed Don Wright, 20, on Sunday appeared to have accidentally pulled her pistol instead of a stun gun. Electrophoresis.

Brooklyn Center mayor, Mike Elliott, told reporters that the city council had issued a decree demanding the dismissal of the two, chief of police Tim Janon and the policeman behind the incident, Kim Potter, who had served for 26 years as a policeman.

“I hope this brings some calm to the community,” Elliott said, adding that he had not yet accepted Potter’s resignation, leaving the door open to her dismissal. “We want to send a message to the community that we are taking the situation seriously,” he added.

The move came after protests and clashes between protesters and police over two nights in the Brooklyn Center, which forms part of a region undergoing high tension due to the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd in May of last year.