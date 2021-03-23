The selection of the jury that will take part in the trial in the case of George Floyd, the African American who died of suffocation in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin, has ended. The deliberations will begin on Monday, March 29, and are expected to last three to four weeks.

The jury that is part of the George Floyd case is made up of 15 people, of which three are alternates.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were present since the trial began two weeks ago: six white women, two white men, three black men, one black woman and two multiracial women, according to court records. A third substitute, a white male, arrived on Tuesday.

The selection of the group was not an easy task because the judge and the parties interviewed a hundred candidates, however, the majority were rejected because they had strong opinions and feelings about the death of George Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, former Minneapolis City Police Derek Chauvin was filmed by security cameras and several bystanders using their phones as he pressed his knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Floyd’s neck. The 46-year-old African-American was immobilized for the entire time, handcuffed and repeating over and over: “I can’t breathe.”

His death by suffocation sparked the largest protests against racism and police brutality in the United States since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in the late 1960s.

Floyd was arrested as he was suspected of trying to use a counterfeit $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

Drawing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd. March 15, 2021. © Jane Rosenberg / Reuters

After his death, Chauvin was charged with three counts: second degree murder punishable by up to 40 years in prison, third degree murder with a maximum sentence of 25 years and second degree murder, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

A trial with high security measures

In the past two weeks, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill and lawyers in the case questioned dozens of potential court jurors to weigh their fairness.

All those interviewed claimed to have seen at least one of the videos in which Derek Chauvin appears with his knee on Floyd’s neck, while he was heard saying that he could not breathe.

The identity of the jurors will not be revealed during the trial.

The court is currently protected with concrete barriers, barbed wire and patrolled by National Guard soldiers in order to prevent clashes, the arrival of far-right militias or members of racist groups.

Prosecutions of police officers for acts of violence committed in the performance of their duties are very rare in the United States and convictions even more so.

The trial for the death of George Floyd is seen as a test for the American Justice after the demonstrations against racism and police violence that followed the death of the African American.

With Reuters, EFE and local media